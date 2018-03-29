Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Jets have yet to set up visit with QB Darnold

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 29, 2018 at 1:06 PM
The New York Jets are expected to be eyeing a potential franchise quarterback after trading up three spots to the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In fact, the Jets reportedly even inquired about the Cleveland Browns' top overall pick before making the deal with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month.

What the Jets have yet to do, however, is set up a workout with USC quarterback Sam Darnold, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Darnold is viewed by many as the top overall pick of the upcoming draft, included by Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com in his most recent edition of The Big Board. Rang lists UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

The Browns hold the first and fourth overall picks and the New York Giants have the second selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Jets already have worked out Rosen and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. They plan to do the same with Wyoming's Josh Allen this week.

Darnold completed 303 of 480 passes for 4,143 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, last season. He threw 31 touchdown passes a redshirt freshman.

The Jets signed quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason. He joins Teddy Bridgewater, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty as quarterbacks on the team.

