GM: Bell will 'be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2018'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is confident that star running back Le'Veon Bell will be back with the team this season.

The Steelers applied the franchise tag for the second straight year on Bell, with the sides unlikely to get a long-term deal completed prior to the mid-July deadline.

Regardless, Colbert believes that Bell will be wearing black and gold this season.

"(Bell will) be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2018," Colbert said during a visit to PFT Live. "Unless he did something that he didn't do last year, I think we can assume that if we don't get a long-term deal done he'll show up and he'll be as ready as he can be. Ideally, (we) would love to have him there for training camp. Not only for himself but for the rest of the team."

Colbert's reference of the "something that he didn't do last year" pertains to a holdout that extends into the season itself. The Steelers also are not expected to rescind the franchise tender from Bell.

"I always say that of course it's a possibility but not a probability," Colbert said. "We wouldn't have tagged him if we ever felt that. Right now, we know that Le'Veon will play for us in 2018 if he plays anywhere. That part would never be -- I wouldn't say never because something crazy can always happen. But that wouldn't be a probability."

Bell wants the Steelers to give him a contract worth $17 million a year, Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network reported from the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

The 26-year-old Bell rushed for 1,291 yards, had 655 receiving yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season, and Kinkhabwala said he wants to be paid as a rusher and a receiver.

"Everybody associated with this has said that the Steelers want to do a long-term deal," Kinkhabwala said. "In fact, I spoke to (head coach) Mike Tomlin earlier today and he said, 'Everybody knows we're in the business of trying to lock him up for the rest of his career.' However, as Kevin Colbert ... told the local media, there's no urgency right now, and here's why: Le'Veon Bell wants $17 million a year.

"He wants to be paid exactly like (Steelers wide receiver) Antonio Brown is paid. So the Steelers are saying, 'Well, we're going to wait a little while before we address that fully' because clearly the Steelers don't feel that that's where Bell's value is."

Bell was the NFL's highest-paid running back last season at $12.1 million on the franchise tag. If Bell is franchised again this season, he will make $14.5 million.

The Steelers reportedly offered Bell a long-term deal worth $12 million per season last summer, and they are exploring other options even as they insist they want to keep him.

The Steelers plan to meet next week with LSU running back Derrius Guice, a potential first-round draft pick.

Bell has said he will not go to training camp without a new contract, but that he has no plans to sit out the season.