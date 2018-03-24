Johnny Manziel is tired of Colin Kaepernick comparisons

March 24 (UPI) -- Johnny Manziel sounded off about critics of himself and Colin Kaepernick Saturday on Twitter.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since the 2015 season, but is mounting a comeback. Manziel threw passes in front of scouts last week at San Diego pro day.

Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season. He has turned his primary focus to activism, but has also been participating in football workouts this offseason. Manziel posted a photo Saturday from Santa Monica, Calif., alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Leonard Fournette.

"This will probably cause an uproar, but I'm tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger," Manziel tweeted Saturday. "Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable."

"Standing up for people who often don't get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for centuries," Manziel tweeted. "This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he's doing has an amazing impact."

"In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it's not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday."

"I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you've always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you."

Kaepernick, 30, completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games. He owns a 28-30 record as a starter. Manziel, 25, completed 57 percent of his throws for 1,675 yards, seven scores and seven interceptions in eight career appearances. He owns a 2-6 record as a starter.