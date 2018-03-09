Ex-NFL QB Jake Plummer: Owners 'scared' to sign Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer said league owners are "scared" to sign free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Plummer also noted in his interview with the Denver Post this week that those same owners aren't fully educated about his message.

"I think that they're all scared, and that they're uneducated on him as a person and what he wants to do," the 43-year-old Plummer told the newspaper. "I don't know if he wants to play for organizations run by scared, kind of bigoted people that don't understand what it's like to be in the shoes of someone like him and to see the things he's seen and to relate to the people that go through the atrocities of what everyday people deal with. I don't know."

Kaepernick's last NFL season came in 2016, during which he initially sat and then knelt for the national anthem as a means to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

After that season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and has since had just one official visit with an NFL team (the Seattle Seahawks).

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October, claiming owners have colluded to keep him out of the league. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has insisted on several occasions that the 30-year-old Kaepernick isn't being blackballed.

In six NFL seasons, Kaepernick has passed for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added another 2,300 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Kaepernick passed for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while fumbling a career-worst seven times with the 49ers in 2016. He also ran for 468 yards and two scores.

Plummer played 10 seasons in the NFL, with his first six with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent his last four with the Denver Broncos.