Minnesota Vikings re-sign K Forbath, two others

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 21, 2018 at 10:47 PM
The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of three players on Wednesday: kicker Kai Forbath, tight end Josiah Price and long snapper Nick Dooley.

They also waived linebacker Shaan Washington.

The Vikings re-signed Forbath to a one-year deal, according to multiple media outlets.

Forbath, who became a free agent last week, connected on a career-high 32 field-goal attempts last season -- including six from at least 50 yards.

Forbath recorded a personal-best 38 field-goal attempts and finished with 130 points last season.

Forbath struggled at times with extra points last season, however, as he missed an NFL-high five attempts.

Price appeared in four preseason games with Minnesota in 2017, making one start. He was released during the final roster reduction on Sept. 2.

Dooley will take part in his first NFL offseason after attending the Vikings rookie mini-camp in 2017 following the NFL Draft. He has never played in an NFL game.

