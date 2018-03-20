Reports: Vikings to re-sign Forbath

Kicker Kai Forbath is expected to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Forbath, who became a free agent last week, connected on a career-high 32 field-goal attempts last season -- including six from at least 50 yards.

Six also was the magic number on Oct. 22, as Forbath made that many field goals -- including attempts from 52 and 51 yards out -- in Minnesota's 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

Forbath recorded a personal-best 38 field-goal attempts and finished with 130 points last season.

The 30-year-old California native has made 85.9 percent (116 of 135) of his career field-goal tries, which ranks eighth-best in NFL history. He has kicked in 74 career games with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins and Vikings.

Forbath struggled at times with extra points last season, however, as he missed an NFL-high five attempts.