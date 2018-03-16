Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: Brown agrees to deal with Bengals

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 16, 2018 at 1:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Linebacker Preston Brown has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Brown recorded 144 tackles last season with the Buffalo Bills, tied with fellow linebackers Blake Martinez (Green Bay Packers) and Joe Schobert (Cleveland Browns) for the most in the NFL.

The 25-year-old Brown, who is a Cincinnati native, has not missed a game since being selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has 512 tackles, three interceptions and 1.0 sack in 64 career contests.

Brown is expected to replace free agent Kevin Minter at middle linebacker. He's the second significant Bills player to be added to the Bengals this offseason, after the club traded for left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Brown played his high school football at Northwest High School in Cincinnati before he starred at Louisville.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James throws down his best dunk of the season vs. Blazers LeBron James throws down his best dunk of the season vs. Blazers
Tiger Woods sinks 71-foot putt birdie at Bay Hill Tiger Woods sinks 71-foot putt birdie at Bay Hill
R.J. Barrett, Celtics' Jayson Tatum talk Coach K, Duke difference R.J. Barrett, Celtics' Jayson Tatum talk Coach K, Duke difference
Loyola Ramblers upset Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Tournament Loyola Ramblers upset Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Tournament
Raiders land former Packers WR Nelson, cutting Crabtree Raiders land former Packers WR Nelson, cutting Crabtree
Photos