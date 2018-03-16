Reports: Brown agrees to deal with Bengals

Linebacker Preston Brown has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Brown recorded 144 tackles last season with the Buffalo Bills, tied with fellow linebackers Blake Martinez (Green Bay Packers) and Joe Schobert (Cleveland Browns) for the most in the NFL.

The 25-year-old Brown, who is a Cincinnati native, has not missed a game since being selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has 512 tackles, three interceptions and 1.0 sack in 64 career contests.

Brown is expected to replace free agent Kevin Minter at middle linebacker. He's the second significant Bills player to be added to the Bengals this offseason, after the club traded for left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Brown played his high school football at Northwest High School in Cincinnati before he starred at Louisville.