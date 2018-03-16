Reports: Dickson agrees to terms with Seahawks

Tight end Ed Dickson has reached an agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported it was a three-year deal worth up to $14 million, with the first season fully guaranteed.

The Seahawks needed to address the position after Jimmy Graham agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers.

Graham, 31, re-emerged as a scoring threat last season with Seattle, hauling in 10 touchdown passes. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Graham had 170 catches in his three seasons with the Seahawks.

Dickson stepped up with the Carolina Panthers after Greg Olsen sustained a foot injury, finishing with 30 catches for 437 yards and one touchdown. Dickson's reception and yardage totals were his most since reeling in 54 receptions for 528 yards with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.

The 30-year-old Dickson has recorded 178 catches for 1,985 yards and 12 touchdowns in 124 career games with the Panthers and Ravens. He was a member of the Ravens' Super Bowl team in 2012.