Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier returns to weight room

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier performed multiple pull-ups in a video posted on social media on Friday, approximately three-and-a-half months after sustaining a career-threatening spinal injury.

"Upper body is getting that work!!" Shazier wrote in his Instagram post. "[Shazier's fiance, Michelle Rodriguez] working out I got to get it to. #shalieve #grind #prayfor50 #journey"

Shazier already has been ruled out for next season by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, but that isn't stopping the Pro Bowl linebacker from getting back into shape.

He told Roosevelt Nix on his teammate's podcast last month that he is intent on resuming his football career and wants to be one of the best linebackers in the history of the NFL. The podcast marked Shazier's first interview since his serious spinal injury on Dec. 4.

Shazier hit Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone low with his shoulder pads, then immediately reached for his back while his legs remained motionless. Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later.

The 25-year-old was discharged from the Rehabilitation Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center earlier last month.

Shazier finished with 89 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defensed in 12 games this past season. In four NFL seasons, Shazier has 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions.