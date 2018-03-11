Robert Griffin III, wife Grete share wedding photo from Miami

March 11 (UPI) -- Robert Griffin III was married this weekend in Miami and shared a message for his new wife, Grete, Sunday on social media.

"First name Grete, last name Griffin," the former Cleveland Browns quarterback wrote in a caption on Twitter and Instagram. "All I ever wanted to be for you is your hero. It turns out that all along, you were mine. #ItsGriffinTime."

Griffin's family and friends shared photos over the weekend, congratulating the newlyweds. Some of them tagged photos of the couple at the W Hotel in South Beach.

Griffin and Grete Sadeiko were engaged in May in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Griffin popped the question on Lauderdale By the Sea Beach. Sadeiko was a track athlete at Florida State. She was the Seminoles' record-holder in heptathlon and pentathlon when she graduated on May 6.

The couple welcomed daughter Gloria in July.

Griffin, 28, hasn't taken a regular season NFL snap since 2016, while he was still with the Browns. The 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl selection completed 63.3 percent of his passes for nearly 9,000 yards, 42 scores and 26 interceptions, while posting a 15-25 record in four seasons during his NFL career.

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers and was linked to several other teams last offseason, but did not received a contract offer.