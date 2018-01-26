Johnny Manziel responds to not being eligible for XFL

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Vince McMahom got many people excited when he announced the return of the XFL this week.

That includes Johnny Manziel.

But Manziel's excitement was short-lived, after finding out he isn't eligible for the league. McMahon made the announcement on Thursday. He also said that athletes would not be welcomed into the league if they have a criminal record.

"#XFL2020 @VinceMcMahon," Manziel tweeted after hearing the announcement.

All jokes aside. I'm happy and healthy and at a good place in my life. That's all I can ask for — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 25, 2018

Critics were quick to point out that the former Heisman Trophy winner was ineligible for the league.

"Oh man," Manziel tweeted. "I'm not eligible for the XFL?? Looks like I've gotta go to my back up plan and apply at @barstoolsports."

Manziel also posted a message about entering the XFL on his Instagram account. Although McMahon didn't specifically rule out Manziel by name, he did confirm that players with a history of "criminality" would not play in the league.

"I think this, that one of the things, when I said the quality of the human being is very important," McMahon said. "...And just as important as the quality of the player. What I mean by that is you want someone who does not have any criminality whatsoever associated with them. And in the XFL, if you have a DUI, you will not play in the XFL. So that would probably eliminate some of them. Not all of them."

"If Tim Tebow wants to play. He could very well play."

Robert Griffin III tweeted that the "future is bright" after the news broke of the league coming back. McMahon also said the XFL will have nothing to do with politics and nothing to do with social issues.

The XFL is expected to officially return in 2020.

Manziel, 25, hasn't taken a regular season snap in the NFL since the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He faced a domestic violence charge in 2016, but it was later dismissed after Manziel completed terms of his plea agreement.

McMahon said Colin Kaepernick would be welcomed into the league, as long as he abides by the rules.