Sherman to be released by Seahawks

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman confirmed during a radio interview that he will be released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

Sherman, who has spent the past seven seasons in the Pacific Northwest, told KIRO-AM that the Seahawks informed of him of the decision.

"We've had conversations and they've told me that they're going to allow me to go into free agency," Sherman told KIRO-FM's Gee Scott. "But they want me to understand that the door's open for me to return. They're just trying to do what they need to do to clear up space and give me and them the best chance at free agency, and I've got to appreciate and respect that."

The decision for the parties to part ways was expected as multiple outlets reported that Sherman had been bidding farewell to his teammates during the week.

His imminent departure will come two days after Seattle traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sherman, who turns 30 on March 30, has one season remaining on a four-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2014 after the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII. He was scheduled to count $13.2 million against the 2018 salary cap, but the Seahawks will save $11 million in cash and 2018 cap space by releasing him.

Sherman has recorded a league-best 32 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick.

He is also the vocal leader of a defense that led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

However, Sherman played just nine games in 2017 before sustaining a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Sherman had surgery on his other Achilles tendon recently.