Green Bay Packers CB Demetri Goodson's contract tolled

Cornerback Demetri Goodson will be staying with the Green Bay Packers after all.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week, Goodson's contract was tolled, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

A player's contract is tolled if he remains on the physically unable to perform list past the sixth regular-season game of the season during the final year of his deal. In essence, it extends another year onto a player's contract.

Goodson appeared in six games, making three starts, in 2016 before tearing two ligaments in his knee. He started the 2017 season on the PUP list and eventually was activated off it in December.

However, the former sixth-round draft pick never made it to the field, hurting his hamstring and winding up on injured reserve.