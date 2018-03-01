Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones pleads no contest to marijuana charge

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded no contest to a marijuana-related charge stemming from an incident in Green Bay in October.

Jones had two charges against him dropped after agreeing to the no-contest plea of driving with a controlled substance in his system, USA Today reported.

Charges of speeding and operating without a license were dismissed, although Jones had his license suspended for six months, was fined $1,047 and ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment, according to court records.

The 23-year-old Jones is still subject to possible discipline by the NFL.

Jones was pulled over for speeding on Oct. 1. He was reportedly clocked going 79 mph. According to the incident report, a state trooper smelled marijuana and Jones admitted he had smoked it after breakfast.

A fifth-round draft pick out of UTEP last year, Jones rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He had one of his best games the week after the arrest, rushing for 125 yards and a score.