Washington Redskins sign safety Deshazor Everett, waive three others

The Washington Redskins made several moves on Tuesday, announcing they re-signed safety Deshazor Everett to a multiyear contract and waived three other players.

The team waived tackle Kevin Bowen, running back Kenny Hilliard and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Details of Everett's contract were not disclosed.

Everett started eight of the 14 games in which he played in 2017 and recorded five passes defensed and one forced fumble. He got his only career interception in 2016 when he played in 16 games for Washington but had no starts.

Everett originally entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

He joined the Redskins on Aug. 1, 2015, and has appeared in 41 games. He has recorded 61 tackles (38 solo), six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

Ogunbowale has played in two NFL games, both for the Redskins in 2017. Bowen and Hilliard have not played in an NFL game.