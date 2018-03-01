Jay Gruden says Redskins will not trade Su'a Cravens

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden squashed speculation that the team is looking to deal safety Su'a Cravens.

"We're not trading him," said Gruden, per the Washington Post. "He's still a member of this football team and we have every intention of seeing where he's at. I'll have to talk to him and see where he's at mentally."

Cravens was rumored to be the subject of trade talks between the Redskins and Denver Broncos on Wednesday, according to a report by the NFL Network.

A second-round draft pick in 2016, Cravens left the team last September due to concussion issues and said he was considering retirement. He was placed on the reserve/left squad list by the Redskins in September after leaving the team, which left him ineligible to play for the entire season.

Cravens, who had one interception and one sack in 11 games (three starts) as a rookie in 2016, was reinstated by the NFL on Feb. 14. Shortly afterward, Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall said Cravens would be welcomed back but must regain the trust of the team.

"I definitely think there's room for Su'a on this roster, but he has to prove to the guys in that locker room that he's here for the right reasons, you know what I mean, and he wants to fight with them and he wants to go to battle," Hall told a Washington radio station.

"Guys have to believe he's gonna be able to be counted on, and I think this organization has to believe that, because there's nothing worse than having a guy that you have bled with and fought with and trained with, and when it's time to go to battle, they walk away. That's a tough thing for a lot of guys in this locker room to just look past."