Philadelphia Eagles TE Brent Celek wants to play another season

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek had a chance to go out on top, but he wants to play one more season.

Squashing any thoughts that he might retire after the Eagles won a Super Bowl championship in February, Celek told Philly.com that he plans to play a 12th season.

"Yeah I wanna play," Celek wrote in a text message to staff writer Jeff McLane.

The 33-year-old Celek, who is the backup to Zach Ertz, appeared in all 16 games last season but had only 13 receptions for 130 yards -- both career lows.

With a salary of $4 million, it's likely Celek would have to agree to a pay cut to remain with Philadelphia.

Celek has appeared in all but one game in his 10 seasons with the Eagles. He set career highs in 2009 with 76 receptions for 971 yards and eight touchdowns.

For his career, Celek has 398 catches for 4,998 yards and 31 scores. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles out of Cincinnati in 2007.