Report: DE Curry's contract too much for Eagles

In an attempt to clear salary-cap space, the Philadelphia Eagles may consider releasing veteran defensive end Vinny Curry unless he agrees to a new contract, according to a report Sunday.

The Super Bowl champions may cut or try to trade Curry, the NFL Network reported. The cap hit under Curry's current deal would be $11 million in 2018 for the Eagles.

Curry's base salary is $9 million next season as part of a five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed in 2016. That may now be too steep for the Eagles.

The NFL Network's report indicated that the Eagles are trying to restructure Curry's current contract to keep him with the team but acknowledge that it could be difficult.

The 29-year-old Curry joined the Eagles in 2012 as their second-round draft pick. This past season, he started all 16 regular-season games but had 42 tackles and just 2.5 sacks while playing with a knee injury.

If Curry were to leave, the Eagles still have a solid group of defensive ends that includes Chris Long, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, who likely would take Curry's vacated spot in the starting lineup.

In six years with the Eagles, Curry has 22 sacks and 130 tackles. He had a career-high nine sacks and four forced fumbles in 2014.