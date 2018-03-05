Taron Johnson gets hit in head with football during NFL Scouting Combine

March 5 (UPI) -- Weber State defensive back Taron Johnson took a football to the head Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Johnson was participating in the gauntlet drill in front of a plethora of NFL scouts. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound defender turned around to catch a few passes before sprinting down the line. He was looking the wrong way when a football came flying in, hitting him in the left side of the head.

He stayed on his feet and continued the drills, catching several passes after the incident.

Johnson played 47 career games for the Wildcats. He is the school's career leader with 42 pass breakups. He also compiled 172 tackles and six career interceptions. Johnson was the 2017 Big Sky Defensive MVP.

The defensive back was compared to Bryce Callahan in his NFL.com draft profile. He is projected to go as high as the fourth round in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Johnson did 17 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash.

The Big Sky defender was still feeling good after the mishap. He jokingly replied to a tweeted GIF of himself being hit in the noggin by saying: "I'm a gif."

The 2018 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.