2018 NFL Draft: Possible options for New York Giants at No. 2 pick

The New York Giants have the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, where they can chose one of the top quarterbacks or, possibly, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who lit up the NFL Combine last week.

A "safe" pick would be Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson, although offensive guards don't have as much positional value in the draft as skill position players or defensive freaks who can rush the passer.

Which brings us to another possibility.

"Bradley Chubb at No. 2," NFLDraftScout.com Senior Analyst Dane Brugler said in an interview on Giants.com. "Just another pass rusher to get after the offense."

Chubb, a defensive end from North Carolina State, had an excellent Combine following a senior season in which he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defender. Chubb (6-foot-4, 269) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds, did 24 reps of 225 pounds and posted a 36-inch vertical jump.

"My confidence level is going to say I'm the best player," Chubb said at his podium interview at the Combine. "I feel like I put it on tape for four years. Good film. I feel like I'm the best player. I'm not going to say one person's better than me."

If the Giants are looking for second-round value at running back, then Brugler has a suggestion: Kerryon Johnson from Auburn.

"No exaggeration, he might be the toughest running back I've ever evaluated, " Brugler said.

"He will not leave the field. He just gets beat up and he keeps performing at a high level. High pain threshhold. He's a really good player. Excellent patience, vision. As an inside back, he can pass protect, catch the ball out of the backfield.

"I think Kerryon Johnson, early in the second round, would be a great value pick."