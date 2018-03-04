Combine notebook: Jump on Moore bandwagon

INDIANAPOLIS -- Maryland's D.J. Moore entered the NFL Scouting Combine as my second-ranked receiver prospect in the draft.

And he'll leave the Combine as my No. 2 receiver prospect in the draft, behind Alabama's Calvin Ridley. Except now, the Moore bandwagon is much more crowded.

After Moore measured at 6-feet (a full two inches taller than expected), he continued to impress during the athletic testing drills on Saturday. He finished fifth among wide receivers in the 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds), second in the vertical (39.5 inches) and first in the broad jump (11 feet).

When I talked with Moore on Friday, he predicted "anything under 4.5" for his 40-yard dash, and he certainly hit that goal. His lack of height and speed were the main questions entering this week.

"Some of the questions are going to be answered," Moore said. "I answered a big one with my height. I'm just going to keep on answering them and check off the boxes."

Size? Check.

Speed? Check.

A three-year starter at Maryland, Moore inherited the No. 1 jersey from Stefon Diggs and developed into the "X" receiver in the offense. He has impressive college production considering the constant quarterback issues for the Terrapins, catching a pass from eight different quarterbacks in the past three years.

Moore set a school-record with 80 catches in 2017 and became just the third player in program history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season -- and the first since Torrey Smith in 2010.

Resume and production? Check.

A balanced, explosive athlete, Moore is a tough assignment for any cornerback, considering his speed to stretch the field and yards-after-the-catch skills to take simple underneath targets and turn them into big plays. He has an average catch radius, but he doesn't play small and his football character and work ethic, especially in the weight room, are universally praised.

Overall, Moore has a NFL skill-set with his speed, physical presence and instincts. His film gives off a Steve Smith vibe.

Tape? Emphatic check.

Other Combine notes from Saturday:

--I reached out to a NFL scout, who watched the quarterbacks throw from a suite in Lucas Oil Stadium, and asked his opinion on how the top quarterbacks performed.

His take: The best outing belonged to Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who was "accurate and quick." Next was Wyoming's Josh Allen, who showed "some consistency." And then UCLA's Josh Rosen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson were both "underwhelming" with "waffling placement."

Saturday was just one workout and these opinions are from just one scout, but interesting feedback nonetheless.

--Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki had a remarkable workout during the athletic drills. At 6-5 and 247 pounds, he posted a 4.54 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical, 10-foot 9-inch broad jump, 6.76 three-cone and 4.10 short-shuttle. Gesicki is basically an overgrown wide receiver more than a traditional in-line tight end, but with his size and athleticism, he can be a mismatch weapon if used correctly.

--Wake Forest defensive end Duke Ejiofor is a top-100 prospect as a pass rusher, but he won't be able to work out prior to the draft. He underwent surgery in mid-February to repair his labrum, putting him on the shelf for "five to six months," according to Ejiofor. He played with the injury all season, saying he was proud he didn't miss a practice, battling through the issue as a senior. Ejiofor might be healthy by training camp, so his draft status shouldn't be wildly affected, but teams will need to rely on the tape instead of any athletic drills for his evaluation.

--One of the more anticipated workouts Sunday will come from Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa, who played almost exclusively last season as an interior defensive lineman for the Cougars. But at 6-2 and 254 pounds, his future is on the edges or standing up as a pass rusher.

According to Mata'afa, he can play anywhere in the front seven.

"I'm a playmaker, man," he said Saturday. "I think I do best with my hand in the dirt, defensive end. But I can play outside linebacker if duty calls."