Report: Giants moving Rodgers-Cromartie to safety

Amid speculation that he could be changing addresses, it appears Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will only be moving more toward the middle of the field.

The New York Giants are planning on shifting longtime cornerback Rodgers-Cromartie to safety, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, started five of 15 games last season and failed to record an interception for the second time in his career. The possibility of saving $6.5 million in salary cap space made him a prime candidate to be released.

Instead, Rapoport reported, New York's new coaching staff will have Rodgers-Cromartie competing with Darian Thompson for a starting job. Thompson, a 2016 third-round draft pick, appeared in all 16 games last season, registering 75 tackles.

In January, Rodgers-Cromartie told NJ.com that he would not be opposed to a new position, especially if it led to a bump in playing time.

"Hey baby, you can put me anywhere as long as I play and get on that field a little bit, I don't mind," Rodgers-Cromartie told the website. "Free safety, strong safety, linebacker -- it doesn't matter. I'm just trying to be out there."