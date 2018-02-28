Vikings GM: No decisions have been made on QBs

INDIANAPOLIS -- The start of the 2018 NFL league year is 14 days away, and the Minnesota Vikings are getting closer to figuring out how they will proceed at quarterback with three of their four returning players expected to be unrestricted free agents.

General manager Rick Spielman insisted Wednesday at the Scouting Combine that "no decisions have been made with how we move forward," but added, "We have a pretty good idea of what we feel. Obviously, contracts are a factor."

The only quarterback under contract is Kyle Sloter, while 2017 starter Case Keenum and Sam Bradford will be unrestricted unless agreements are reached prior to March 14. The NFL is expected to make a ruling prior to March 12 whether Teddy Bridgewater will be unrestricted or if his contract will toll for 2018 because he was on reserve/physically unable to perform for the first six weeks of the 2017 season. If the latter occurs, Bridgewater would be forced to play in 2018 for the same salary he earned in 2017.

Spielman said, "It's a league decision, but I don't believe it will toll. I expect the league to address it in the near future, but it hasn't been resolved yet."

Asked if he expects it to be decided by March 12 when a three-day negotiating period for free agents begins before the start of the league year, Spielman said, "It's up to the league."

A league source told The Sports Xchange it will be decided prior to March 12, and said, "We have to."

With speculation swirling that the Vikings will make a run for Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, Spielman would only say, "We will always look at options."

He also said there have been ongoing conversations with the agents for Keenum, Bradford and Bridgewater.

Of Keenum, who led the Vikings to the NFC North title last season and helped them advance to the NFC Championship Game, Spielman said, "He has a knack for making plays and he made a lot of big plays for us."

But Spielman would go no further concerning the chances of Keenum being back.