Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings will be in 'very heavy' on QB

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are going to be major players in the market for free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Multiple sources confirmed that the franchise will be in on Cousins, according to the NFL Network.

Cousins, 29, completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games last season for the Washington Redskins. He hasn't missed a start in three seasons. Cousins made his first Pro Bowl in 2016, after completing 67 percent of his throws for a career-best 4,917 yards, 25 scores and 12 interceptions.

The NFL Network reported that there is interest on both sides between Cousins and the Vikings. Sources with knowledge of the team's thinking told NFL Network that the Vikings are not expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Case Keenum, opening up room for a potential Cousins acquisition.

Keenum is coming off of a career year, passing for a career-best 3,547 yards, 22 scores and seven interceptions while completing 67,6 percent of his throws and posting a 98.3 quarterback rating. The 30-year-old should also have plenty of suitors should the Vikings not decide to slap him with the franchise tag.

Cousins could be eyeing the richest contract in NFL history after making nearly $24 million in 2017 with the Redskins, while playing on the franchise tag.

The Redskins made Cousins an offer of $53 million fully-guaranteed and a guaranteed total of $72 million for injury in May, but Cousins turned down the deal. That contract would have been the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history. That five-year extension was worth nearly $110 million, according to the NFL Network.

Cousins was essentially shown the door by Washington on Jan. 31, when the franchise traded for Kansas City Chiefs veteran Alex Smith.

Minnesota hired Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo this offseason to be their new offensive coordinator. DeFilippo faced off against Cousins' Redskins for two years in the NFC East.

Cousins has also been linked to the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Denver Broncos.