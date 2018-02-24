Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars sign Blake Bortles through 2020

By Alex Butler  |  Feb. 24, 2018 at 8:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Blake Bortles will be the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback for the forseeable future after getting a contract extension.

Jacksonville announced it signed the quarterback to a new deal on Saturday. The pact keeps Bortles in Jacksonville through 2020. Bortles' three-year deal is worth $54 million, covering a fifth year option and two additional years, according to the NFL Network. He was set to make $19 million in 2018. A source told ESPN that his new deal is worth up to $66.5 million with incentives and includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

"Blake's growth and development last season was a key to the success we had as a team," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a news release from the team.

"Blake has proven, with toughness and dependability, that he can be the leader this team needs going forward. Along with this contract come high expectations that he will continue to improve and help our team accomplish its ultimate goal."

Bortles, 25, completed a career-best 60.2 percent of his passes this season, while passing for 3,687 yards, 21 scores and 13 interceptions. He led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and the AFC South title. The Jaguars' season ended in a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

"First off, I want to say congratulations to Blake and his family," Jaguars coach Doug Marron said. "I called him earlier to tell him how excited I was for him and how he has earned this opportunity. He was pumped up. He loves the city of Jacksonville and he loves his teammates. He has worked so hard for this and it's really great to see him earn a second contract with the Jaguars."

"I've been around Blake for the past three seasons, only one as the head coach, but I have seen him grow considerably in all facets: the way he prepares, the way he takes care of his body, the way he leads the team, the way he holds himself and his teammates accountable."

On Friday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan extended the contracts of Coughlin, Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Free-Agent Setup: Vikings vexed by quarterback quandary Free-Agent Setup: Vikings vexed by quarterback quandary 17 minutes ago ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in an unusual pickle for a team that went 13-3 and reached the conference title game a month ago. They ended the season with three quarterbacks who have significant value on the free agent market -- Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.
Free-Agent Setup: Three starters among Packers' 10 UFAs Free-Agent Setup: Three starters among Packers' 10 UFAs 19 minutes ago ago
The Packers have 10 unrestricted free agents. Of those, just three are preferred starters. And only one of those would be considered an above-average starter.
Free-Agent Setup: DE Ansah key among Lions' 17 UFAs Free-Agent Setup: DE Ansah key among Lions' 17 UFAs 21 minutes ago ago
Seven of the Detroit Lions' 17 unrestricted free agents played key roles on defense in 2017, and with new head coach Matt Patricia overhauling the unit, many of those players won't return this fall.
Free-agent setup: Bears should work to keep Fuller Free-agent setup: Bears should work to keep Fuller 24 minutes ago ago
Cornerback Kyle Fuller had a statement season in 2017 after the team refused to pick up his fifth-year option. The Chicago Bears must decide whether Fuller's two interceptions, 22 passes defended and passer rating against of 69.0 represent a trend or contract-year trap.
Free-Agent setup: Redskins grab Smith, so what about Cousins? Free-Agent setup: Redskins grab Smith, so what about Cousins? 3 hours ago ago
The Redskins have only a handful of enticing free agents. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is almost certainly gone after the trade for Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith and his pending contract extension.
Trending Stories
Pyeongchang medal count: Leader Norway closing in on 40 overall Pyeongchang medal count: Leader Norway closing in on 40 overall
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks lean ahead of spring training Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber looks lean ahead of spring training
Ivanka Trump watches USA's Mack win snowboarding silver Ivanka Trump watches USA's Mack win snowboarding silver
U.S. men win curling gold over Swedish team U.S. men win curling gold over Swedish team
Shocking trade from Chiefs to Rams a wakeup call for Marcus Peters Shocking trade from Chiefs to Rams a wakeup call for Marcus Peters
Loading...