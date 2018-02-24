Jacksonville Jaguars sign Blake Bortles through 2020

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Blake Bortles will be the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback for the forseeable future after getting a contract extension.

Jacksonville announced it signed the quarterback to a new deal on Saturday. The pact keeps Bortles in Jacksonville through 2020. Bortles' three-year deal is worth $54 million, covering a fifth year option and two additional years, according to the NFL Network. He was set to make $19 million in 2018. A source told ESPN that his new deal is worth up to $66.5 million with incentives and includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

"Blake's growth and development last season was a key to the success we had as a team," Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said in a news release from the team.

"Blake has proven, with toughness and dependability, that he can be the leader this team needs going forward. Along with this contract come high expectations that he will continue to improve and help our team accomplish its ultimate goal."

Bortles, 25, completed a career-best 60.2 percent of his passes this season, while passing for 3,687 yards, 21 scores and 13 interceptions. He led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and the AFC South title. The Jaguars' season ended in a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

"First off, I want to say congratulations to Blake and his family," Jaguars coach Doug Marron said. "I called him earlier to tell him how excited I was for him and how he has earned this opportunity. He was pumped up. He loves the city of Jacksonville and he loves his teammates. He has worked so hard for this and it's really great to see him earn a second contract with the Jaguars."

"I've been around Blake for the past three seasons, only one as the head coach, but I have seen him grow considerably in all facets: the way he prepares, the way he takes care of his body, the way he leads the team, the way he holds himself and his teammates accountable."

On Friday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan extended the contracts of Coughlin, Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.