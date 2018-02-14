Jets announce promotion of Bates to OC

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that Jeremy Bates has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Bates' promotion had been reported last month, but was not made official until Wednesday.

Bates joined the Jets as quarterbacks coach last season and will continue to hold that position while adding the title of offensive coordinator. He replaces John Morton, who was dismissed after one season as offensive coordinator.

"Jeremy is a talented coach who has a sound understanding of what it takes to build a successful offense," Jets head coach Bowles said in a statement. "Having spent last season with us, he offers continuity and has a good sense of what we need to do to improve. I look forward to him working together with our offensive coaches."

Bates was offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and quarterbacks coach with the Chicago Bears in 2012 before taking four years off.

The Jets hope Bates' promotion might help them land Kirk Cousins if he becomes a free agent.

In recent interviews, Cousins seemed interested in working with Bates.

"With the Jets, the first thing that stands out is Jeremy Bates has a connection to Coach Shanahan," he told ESPN's NFL Live. "Both Mike, Kyle (Shanahan), that whole system, I played in. Sean McVay comes from that tree. I just think so highly of them as play-callers, as offensive gurus if you will. Because Jeremy comes from that tree, it would be exciting to think about working with someone like that."

The Jets also announced that Rick Dennison will be their offensive line coach and running game coordinator. He was dismissed as the Bills' offensive coordinator last month.

The Jets also named Steve Jackson their assistant defensive backs coach. Jackson was the Tennessee Titans' assistant secondary coach last season.