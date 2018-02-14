New York Jets: Most disappointing, surprising players - UPI.com
New York Jets: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:28 PM
| License Photo

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Linebacker Demario Davis was brought back to the Jets after a year in Cleveland in a June trade for draft bust Calvin Pryor, and it proved to be a spectacular move for New York. The 28-year-old, who played his first four seasons for the Jets after they drafted him in the third round out of Arkansas State in 2012, had a career-high 135 tackles (sixth best in the league) and five sacks. Pryor was released by the Browns in September after getting into a fight with a teammate.

Honorable mention in this category goes to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who the Jets got in a trade with Seattle for Sheldon Richardson just before the start of the regular season. Kearse, a six-year veteran, had career highs in receptions (65) and receiving yards (810), and tied his career-high with five touchdowns.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was repeatedly late to team meetings, earning him a suspension for the New Orleans game and a likely release in March. The 28-year-old finished with 3.5 sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2011, and was inactive the last two games because the five-year, $86 million contract he signed before last season is guaranteed for injury.

Running back Matt Forte earns honorable mention here. Beset by toe and knee injuries, the 10-year veteran rushed for only 381 yards, more than 400 yards less than his previous career low.

