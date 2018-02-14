Home / Sports News / NFL

Buffalo Bills: Most disappointing, surprising players

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 11:59 AM
MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Wide receiver Zay Jones, a second-round pick who set the all-time college football record for pass receptions, struggled mightily as a rookie and fell far below expectations. He caught only 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, and had four games where he didn't catch a single pass.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Free safety Jordan Poyer came to Buffalo as an unheralded free agent from Cleveland, coming off a serious injury in 2016. All he did was become a starter from day one and was one of the most important and productive players on the Buffalo defense. He finished with 95 tackles, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, 13 passes defensed and two sacks.

Topics: John Walker
