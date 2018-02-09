Buffalo Bills' Lake Dawson might be Carolina Panthers' new GM

Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson became a strong candidate to land the Carolina Panthers' general manager job after having a second interview for the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 46-year-old Dawson was hired by the Bills in May 2017, and he served as a Cleveland Browns scout in 2016. He was the vice president of football operations for the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2015.

Buffalo's assistant director of college scouting, Lake Dawson, discusses GM opening. pic.twitter.com/UiwaA5gOcv — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 2, 2018

Houston Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III and former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew have interviewed for the Carolina GM position.

Marty Hurney, who has served as the Panthers' interim general manager since Dave Gettleman was fired in July, also is considered a candidate. However, Hurney was placed on paid leave by the team Tuesday amid an NFL investigation into harassment accusations made against him by his former wife.