Home / Sports News / NFL

Buffalo Bills' Lake Dawson might be Carolina Panthers' new GM

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 6:59 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Buffalo Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson became a strong candidate to land the Carolina Panthers' general manager job after having a second interview for the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 46-year-old Dawson was hired by the Bills in May 2017, and he served as a Cleveland Browns scout in 2016. He was the vice president of football operations for the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2015.

Houston Texans assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III and former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew have interviewed for the Carolina GM position.

Marty Hurney, who has served as the Panthers' interim general manager since Dave Gettleman was fired in July, also is considered a candidate. However, Hurney was placed on paid leave by the team Tuesday amid an NFL investigation into harassment accusations made against him by his former wife.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong Minnesota Vikings: What went right, what went wrong
Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event Nathan Chen, other top skaters stumble in Olympic team event
Dwyane Wade lands in Miami, posts hype video Dwyane Wade lands in Miami, posts hype video
San Francisco 49ers: What went right, what went wrong San Francisco 49ers: What went right, what went wrong
Russia places 1st, U.S. 4th in pairs figure skating event Russia places 1st, U.S. 4th in pairs figure skating event
Loading...