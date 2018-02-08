Chiefs CEO didn't want to trade QB Smith to Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt wasn't interested in trading quarterback Alex Smith to the Denver Broncos -- or any other AFC West foe for that matter.

"I think it's pretty typical in the NFL not to seek trades within the division," Hunt told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver. "That's pretty standard fare particularly when we're talking about a high-profile player."

One report had Denver bidding to trade cornerback Aqib Talib and a draft pick in order to get Smith. That deal is similar to the one accepted by Kansas City, which sent Smith to the Washington Redskins for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick.

Quarterback trades within the division are rare in the NFL, save for the Philadelphia Eagles shipping Donovan McNabb to Washington a few years ago and the New England Patriots shuffling Drew Bledsoe to the Buffalo Bills.

Smith set career highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7) this past season. The 33-year-old posted a 50-26 record as a starter since arriving in Kansas City in 2013 and has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

With Smith heading to Washington, Denver linebacker Von Miller and running back C.J. Anderson have openly gushed about bringing quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Rocky Mountains.

The Broncos have had trouble getting consistent production out of the quarterback position since Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl two years ago.

In 2017, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch combined to complete just 58.7 percent of their passes for 3,668 yards with 19 touchdowns and 22 interceptions for a 73.0 passer rating.

The Broncos could also look toward the quarterback position with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.