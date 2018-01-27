Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: Titans to add ex-Texans coaches O'Hara, Bowen

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 27, 2018 at 11:01 AM
Mike Vrabel reportedly will have two familiar faces join him with the Tennessee Titans.

Houston Texans assistants Pat O'Hara and Shane Bowen are headed to Tennessee to join the former defensive coordinator-turned-head coach, the Houston Chronicle reported on Friday.

The Titans are expected to hire O'Hara as quarterbacks coach while Bowen will coach the outside linebackers.

O'Hara has served as an offensive assistant with the Texans, assisting with the quarterbacks. He also was a head coach in the Arena Football League for three teams.

Bowen served as a defensive assistant with the Texans the past two seasons. He previously coached linebackers at Kennesaw State and was a graduate assistant at Ohio State, where Vrabel was a position coach.

