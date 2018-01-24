New York Giants to hire James Bettcher as defensive coordinator

The New York Giants have agreed to hire former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher to the same position, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Bettcher reportedly met with the Giants while he was in town for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The 39-year-old also interviewed with the Tennessee Titans to be their defensive coordinator.

New Arizona coach Steve Wilks, who was hired Monday, is expected to bring in Al Holcomb as his defensive coordinator.

Bettcher joined the Cardinals in 2013 as their outside linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015 after Todd Bowles became the head coach of the New York Jets.

Bettcher guided a Cardinals defense that ranked sixth in total yards per game (310.9) this past season.

He will be tasked with helping a Giants defense that was ranked 31st in yards allowed per game (373.2) and passing yards per game (252.4), and 27th in rushing yards per game (120.8).