GM Lynch indicates 49ers will sign QB Garoppolo

There has been discussion about whether the San Francisco 49ers will slap the franchise tag on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or sign him to a long-term contract.

To general manager John Lynch of the 49ers it's a no-brainer.

"When you find the right guy at that position, it's really good for your franchise," Lynch told the NFL Network at Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Ala. "We believe we've found the right guy. Now the challenge is getting Jimmy signed. We're working hard toward that. We'll see. I think he wants to be with us and we want him there. I think it makes too much sense not to happen.

"So, it's just a matter of getting it done."

The 49ers acquired Garoppolo from the New England Patriots late last season and he led a struggling team to victories in all five of his starts down the stretch, improving his record to 7-0 as an NFL starter.

Lynch also called Garoppolo a "great addition to our team" and a "game changer," making it clear the 49ers aren't letting him go anywhere, although he is due to became a free agent.

And Lynch added that, in his opinion, Garoppolo wants to stay with the 49ers.