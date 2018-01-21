Todd Haley in talks with Cleveland Browns for offensive coordinator job

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley has been in talks with the Cleveland Browns to be their new offensive coordinator, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday, citing league sources.

Last week, Haley was let go after six years as the Steelers offensive coordinator. During that span, the Steelers ranked third in the NFL in yards per play. In the past four seasons, they only trailed the New England Patriots in points scored.

The Browns went 0-16 this season. Head coach Hue Jackson, who has also run the offense for the past two seasons, is reportedly considering adding an offensive coordinator.