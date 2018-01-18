Pittsburgh Steelers name Randy Fichtner as successor to Todd Haley

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced on Thursday that Randy Fichtner has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Fichtner, who was serving as Pittsburgh's quarterbacks coach, replaces Todd Haley, who was dismissed by the Steelers on Wednesday.

Fichtner will continue to coach the quarterbacks in addition to his offensive coordinator duties. Fichtner reportedly has a good relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and (team owner) Art Rooney II for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator for this organization," said Fichtner in a statement. "We have a tremendous roster, and it will be my charge to continue putting our offensive players in position to succeed and score points. We have the nucleus to be successful, and I am thrilled about the chance to lead the offense as we have already started preparing for the 2018 season."

Tomlin hired Fichtner as his receivers coach when he got the job as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007. Fichtner was promoted to quarterbacks coach three years later.

Fichtner and Tomlin first worked together on the staff at Arkansas State in 1997.

Fichtner has never been an offensive coordinator at the professional level, but he has served in that position in college. He was the offensive coordinator at the University of Memphis (2001-2006) and Arkansas State (1997-2000).

Tomlin was the receivers coach (1997) and defensive backs coach (1998) at Arkansas State when Fichtner was its offensive coordinator.