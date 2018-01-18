Atlanta Falcons interview Ken Dorsey for quarterbacks coach vacancy

The Atlanta Falcons will interview Ken Dorsey for the vacant quarterbacks coach opening, according to a report.

Dorsey, who was fired by the Carolina Panthers along with offensive coordinator Mike Shula following a postseason loss at New Orleans, will be the third coach to interview for the position, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"We are right in the middle of it," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told the newspaper of the search for a successor to Bush Hamdan, who moved on to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Dorsey served as Carolina's quarterbacks coach from 2013-17 following two seasons as a pro scout for the team. The former University of Miami quarterback played six seasons in the NFL (2003-08) before finishing his playing career in the CFL in 2010.

Greg Knapp, a former offensive coordinator with the Falcons, and former Jacksonville Jaguars coordinator Jedd Fisch already have interviewed for the post.

Also on Thursday, Quinn announced offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be returning to the team.