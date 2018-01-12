Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald basing decision on next head coach

Star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Friday that any decision on his status for next season is based on who the Arizona Cardinals hire to replace retired head coach Bruce Arians.

Fitzgerald, who turns 35 in August, gave an interview with the Golf Channel before the start of the Diamond Resorts Invitational tournament in Orlando, Fla.

"I don't have a head coach right now so there's a lot going on," Fitzgerald said. "I'm going to take some time to figure it out. Our owner and president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim are out right now interviewing head coaches. I'm interested to see what's going to happen. I'll make a decision shortly after I would imagine."

Arians retired after five seasons with the Cardinals, and quarterback Carson Palmer also announced his retirement following a 15-year career.

Arizona has interviewed its defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Philadelphia quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Pittsburgh offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Fitzgerald completed his 15th season by recording 109 receptions for 1,556 yards and six touchdowns last season.