2018 Pro Bowl: Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin to replace injured Larry Fitzgerald

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin was named as an injury replacement to the 2018 Pro Bowl on Thursday, replacing Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Baldwin caught a team-leading 75 receptions for 991 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. He led the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards each of the past four seasons, including collecting 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Last week, Baldwin talked about how much Fitzgerald has helped him in his career.

"Before, I was just getting by on my athleticism, but talking to Larry and some other guys across the league, they really taught me the chess match that's within the game of football," Baldwin said according to the Seahawks website. "I think, personally, Larry is probably the best body language and mannerism manipulator at the receiver position. He does an excellent job of just not giving anything away and also telling people that he's going one way when he's actually going the other way, so it's incredible to watch. It's really artwork on the football field to me."