Longtime NFL referee Jeff Triplette to retire after AFC wild-card game

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 7, 2018 at 3:54 PM
Longtime NFL referee Jeff Triplette is retiring, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

Triplette's last game likely wasn't his best as he came under scrutiny during Saturday's AFC wild-card tilt between the visiting Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. His performance in that game is not believed to have been the reason for his expected retirement announcement, according to reports.

Triplette blew his whistle on what appeared to be a fumble by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, negating a Chiefs recovery. Officials ruled the play dead, however, determining Mariota's forward progress stopped before the ball came loose.

Rulings regarding forward progress cannot be reviewed.

"The defender hit him and he was driving him back," Triplette said on Saturday.

Kansas City linebacker Derrick Johnson disagreed.

"I don't know how you can call a guy down or blow the whistle when he didn't hit the ground yet, especially on a sack," Johnson said.

Triplette's crew also awarded Johnson a touchdown on a fumble return in the fourth quarter. Replay showed that Titans running back Derrick Henry was down by contact prior to the fumble, and the call was reversed upon review.

Triplette became an NFL field judge in 1996 and was promoted to referee in 1999. He is remembered for accidentally injuring Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Orlando Brown's eye with a penalty flag in a game in 1999.

