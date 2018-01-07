Johnny Manziel: CFL team, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, offer contract to former NFL quarterback

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League have offered an undisclosed contract to former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, the team announced Sunday.

The contract offer keeps Manziel on the team's negotiation list, per CFL rules.

"As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights," the Tiger-Cats said in a statement.

"That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment."

The Tigers-Cats were only required to make a minimum offer, which would be a two-year deal with a first-year salary of approximately $43,500 in U.S. currency. TSN's CFL Insider Dave Naylor said the sum is "believed be a competitive offer, not just the minimum to extend their rights beyond 10-day window."

Manziel, 25, used an emoji of the Canadian flag in a comment under one of the three photos he posted to his Instagram account early Sunday morning.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie is set to approve a contract for Manziel if the former Cleveland Browns quarterback can reach a deal with the Tiger-Cats, the league announced on Dec. 28.

A Heisman Trophy winner in 2012 and a first-round selection by Cleveland in 2014, Manziel was cut by the Browns in March 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field distractions.

Manziel completed 147 of 258 passes for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games for the Browns in 2014 and 2015.