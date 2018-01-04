Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley calls altercation a 'non-issue'

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said his involvement in an altercation at a bar was a "non-issue" for him and the team.

In his first public remarks since the incident on New Year's Eve, Haley told reporters on Thursday that his injuries will not affect his preparation for the postseason.

The Post-Gazette of Pittsburgh, citing a team source, reported that Haley suffered a shattered pelvis and badly bruised left side after being shoved outside the bar.

"A few nights ago unfortunately I was in a situation," said Haley. "The situation, though not of my doing, has been made clear to me by the Steelers that it is a non-issue to both the team and the Steelers organization."

Haley, who was with his wife at the bar, declined to take any questions about the altercation. He had returned to practice Wednesday.

"My sole focus is on preparing for next week's playoff game, so it won't be addressed further," said Haley. "It feels like it always does. Once we step into this building everybody's really focused on trying to be the best we can be."

Pittsburgh (13-3) won the NFC North title and earned a first-round bye for the playoffs. The Steelers are the No. 2 seed in the AFC.