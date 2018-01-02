Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown: 'His progress is going well'

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 2, 2018 at 5:21 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making progress as he recovers from a partially torn calf muscle, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

In fact, Tomlin said that Brown would be listed as questionable if the team was playing in the wild-card round this weekend.

"His progress is going well," Tomlin said of Brown, who was injured in a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

Brown has reeled in 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season for the Steelers (13-3), who secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

The 29-year-old has 733 catches for 9,910 yards and 59 touchdowns in 115 career games since Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs College Football Playoff: Georgia overcomes Oklahoma in 2 OTs
Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks Report: Jimmy Graham unlikely to return to Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo calls out Los Angeles Rams S Blake Countess
Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Latest 2018 NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals swoop on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield
College Football Playoff: Alabama defense dominates Clemson in Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff: Alabama defense dominates Clemson in Sugar Bowl
Loading...