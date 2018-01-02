Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown: 'His progress is going well'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making progress as he recovers from a partially torn calf muscle, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

In fact, Tomlin said that Brown would be listed as questionable if the team was playing in the wild-card round this weekend.

"His progress is going well," Tomlin said of Brown, who was injured in a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.

Brown has reeled in 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games this season for the Steelers (13-3), who secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

The 29-year-old has 733 catches for 9,910 yards and 59 touchdowns in 115 career games since Pittsburgh selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 draft.