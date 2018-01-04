Miami Dolphins hire familiar face as new offensive line coach following Chris Foerster scandal

The Miami Dolphins hired a familiar face to take over the offensive line coach vacancy from disgraced former coach Chris Foerster.

According to multiple reports, Jeremiah Washburn, who left the team last year to take the job as the Chicago Bears' offensive line coach, was re-hired by the Dolphins on Thursday.

Washburn was available after former Bears coach John Fox and all his assistants were fired after the season. The opening was available because of a video of Foerster snorting cocaine cause his contract to be terminated during the season.

Washburn, who has 16 years of NFL coaching experience, previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers.