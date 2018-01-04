Home / Sports News / NFL

Miami Dolphins hire familiar face as new offensive line coach following Chris Foerster scandal

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 4, 2018 at 8:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Miami Dolphins hired a familiar face to take over the offensive line coach vacancy from disgraced former coach Chris Foerster.

According to multiple reports, Jeremiah Washburn, who left the team last year to take the job as the Chicago Bears' offensive line coach, was re-hired by the Dolphins on Thursday.

Washburn was available after former Bears coach John Fox and all his assistants were fired after the season. The opening was available because of a video of Foerster snorting cocaine cause his contract to be terminated during the season.

Washburn, who has 16 years of NFL coaching experience, previously worked for the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and the Carolina Panthers.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
UCF Football: Undefeated Knights claim national title UCF Football: Undefeated Knights claim national title
Jarvis Landry: Dolphins brass talks re-signing, won't speculate on team without him Jarvis Landry: Dolphins brass talks re-signing, won't speculate on team without him
Dallas Cowboys fire quarterback and secondary coaches Dallas Cowboys fire quarterback and secondary coaches
Marquette King: Oakland Raiders punter tweets about quitting during game Marquette King: Oakland Raiders punter tweets about quitting during game
TV Teddy: College hoops official turns his back as UNC's Joel Berry II complains TV Teddy: College hoops official turns his back as UNC's Joel Berry II complains
Loading...