Marshon Lattimore: New Orleans Saints rookie makes interception...with his butt

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore barely needed his hands to intercept Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday.

He used his rear end to snatch the pass in the Saints' 23-13 triumph.

Lattimore was in coverage during the final minute of the first half. Ryan and the Falcons were facing a 3rd and 10. The reigning NFL MVP took the snap and stepped back. The Saints' pass rushed forced a quick throw toward Marvin Hall.

Ryan's fastball hit Hall's hands on a deep in-route. The football then ricocheted into the air. Lattimore fell down on the route, but the ball somehow landed on his backside. Saints safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Craig Robertson attempted to scoop the ball off of their teammate, but neither player could get a good grasp.

Lattimore eventually reached his right hand back and held the ball against his body, securing his fifth interception of the season.

"I saw the ball pop up, but I was mad because I fell down," Lattimore told reporters after the game.

"I could have easily caught it off the tip. I felt it on the back of my leg and everybody tried to come grab it. I did a little leg curl and it was there. I must be living right. I knew it never touched the ground because it was on the back of my leg. I haven't seen anything like that before. It helped us win, so that's the biggest thing."

The Week 6, Week 8 and Week 15 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week had six combined tackles in the win. He has an interception in three consecutive starts.