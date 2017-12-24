New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees becomes third player to join 70,000 yards club

Quarterback Drew Brees became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 70,000 career passing yards on Sunday in the New Orleans Saints' home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brees joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the lone quarterbacks to reach the milestone with a 12-yard screen pass to Mark Ingram during the first quarter of Sunday's game.

The 38-year-old Brees, however, hit the mark in 248 career games. It took Manning 258 games and Favre 293 to reach 70,000.

Brees is closing in on Manning's all-time passing yardage mark of 71,490. He still is a considerable distance away in touchdown passes, with Brees' 486 ranking behind Manning (539) and Favre (508).

Brees was selected to his 11th Pro Bowl on Tuesday.