A'Ja Wilson, Aces move within a win of repeating WNBA title

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is averaging 24.9 points and 11.3 rebounds this postseason. Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP A'ja Wilson dominated on both ends of the floor, logging a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces over the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Her effort propelled the 104-76 blowout Wednesday in Las Vegas and moved the Aces to within one win of securing a second-straight title. They are attempting to become the first WNBA team in more than 20 years to win back-to-back championships. Advertisement

"We know what's on the line," Wilson said on the ESPN broadcast. "We had to come out and make sure we took care of home court.

"We know what they can come in and do. We've been in that situation before. We knew we had to to care of business on the defensive end and everything else goes with that."

The Aces, who won a league-best 34 games this season, outshot the Liberty 52.9% to 36.1%. They also made 44.8% of their 3-point attempts, compared to the Liberty's 22.9% clip from distance.

They totaled 31 assists against just nine turnovers in the lopsided win. Wilson scored a dozen of the Aces' 38 first-quarter points. She poured in another 10 points in the third quarter.

Wilson made 10 of 16 shot attempts and all five of her free throw attempts. The star forward, who finished third in WNBA MVP voting, also dished out three assists and logged a block and steal.

"This lady has been ridiculous," Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters. "She's heard it all. Third in MVP voting? OK. Rest on that. It's a joke. She has been off-the-charts efficient. ... Her efficiency on both ends has been ridiculous."

Aces guard Jackie Young totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kelsey Plum logged 23 points and eight assists. Fellow Aces guard Chelsea Gray chipped in 14 points and 11 assists.

WNBA MVP Award winner Breanna Stewart recored 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Forward Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, totaled a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Liberty did not lose consecutive games once this season. The previous eight teams that went down 0-2 in the WNBA Finals all lost all of those series, a skid that included seven sweeps.

"This league is really, really good and they are a great team," Wilson said. "We have to continue to keep our foot on the gas.

The Liberty (2-0) will host the Aces (0-2) at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday in Brooklyn. Game 3 of the best-of-five series will air on ABC.