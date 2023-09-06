Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Sept. 6, 2023 / 9:59 AM

Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record

By Alex Butler
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart scored 23 points in the second half of a win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Brandon Todd/New York Liberty
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart scored 23 points in the second half of a win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Brandon Todd/New York Liberty

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart poured in 40 points and totaled 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to its seventh-consecutive win, while breaking WNBA legend Diana Taurasi's single-season scoring record in the process.

Stewart made 14 of 25 shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, in the 94-93 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Her free throw with 42 seconds remaining gave the Liberty a final advantage.

Advertisement

"I have this back-and-forth with the scoring record, because any time I'm in the same limelight as 'D' [Taurasi], it's amazing because of what she has done through her career and what she continues to do," Stewart told reporters.

Stewart scored 23 points in the second half, including 14 in the third quarter. She passed Taurasi's record with her 16th point of the night, which came on a second-quarter free throw. Stewart pushed her season total to 885 points, 25 more than Taurasi's record mark from 2006.

The WNBA played a 34-game regular season when Taurasi set the points record. The league implemented a 36-game schedule in 2022 and 40-game schedule this season.

Advertisement

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson scored 852 and 846 points, respectively, this season, and also could soon pass Taurasi's 2006 mark. Lloyd leads the league with 24.3 points per game this season. Stewart (23.3) and Wilson (22.3) rank second and third, respectively.

"For me, she's the MVP," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said of Stewart's placement in the award race. "She put 40 and 10 up [Tuesday], but it's not just the scoring and the rebounding. It's the impact she has on every player in this organization.

"It's her leadership, how she's got the will to win and how she can pull people along with her."

The Liberty (31-7) sit in second place, one game behind the first place Aces (32-6). The Liberty will host the Los Angeles Sparks (16-22) at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Stewart will lead her team against the Washington Mystics (18-20) in the regular-season finale Sunday in Brooklyn. The WNBA playoffs start Sept. 13.

Read More

Latest Headlines

A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
NBA // 2 weeks ago
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson tied the WNBA's single-game scoring record with 53 points in a Las Vegas Aces victory over the Atlanta Dream, but her teammates say she is "just starting" to reach her prime.
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
NBA // 2 weeks ago
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu asked for an alleged thief to return her "insoles," after her Sabrina 1 signature shoes were stolen between games at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
NBA // 1 month ago
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
July 25 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a 5-year, $304 million extension -- the most lucrative contract in NBA history.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
NBA // 1 month ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
July 25 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice and was taken to the hospital, a family spokesperson said. He is in stable condition.
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
NBA // 1 month ago
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
July 25 (UPI) -- WNBA star Candace Parker underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely, the Las Vegas Aces announced.
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
NBA // 1 month ago
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
July 21 (UPI) -- AS Monaco signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker to a 1-year contract, the French basketball franchise announced Friday.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 1 month ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA // 1 month ago
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
July 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's board of governors approved two rule changes for the 2023-24 season, including a second coach's challenge and a flopping penalty, the league announced.
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
NBA // 2 months ago
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics agreed to trade forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
St. Brown, Moore, London among 5 must-start Week 1 fantasy football wide receivers
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce among 4 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 1
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Hill lead Top 200 rankings
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Saints, Ravens among 4 underrated fantasy football defenses
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement