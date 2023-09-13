Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Sept. 13, 2023 / 8:10 PM

Brandon Hunter, former NBA player turned successful agent, dies at 42

By Adam Schrader
Brandon Hunter, a basketball player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, died Tuesday during a hot yoga workout. He was 42. Photo courtesy of Massimo Finizio/Wikimedia Commons
Brandon Hunter, a basketball player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, died Tuesday during a hot yoga workout. He was 42. Photo courtesy of Massimo Finizio/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Brandon Hunter, a basketball player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic, died Tuesday during a hot yoga workout. He was 42.

Hunter's death was confirmed by his mother-in-law Carolyn Cliett to NBC News.

Advertisement

"It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly," she said. "He was in good shape as far as we know. We're just shocked."

The athlete was a star player for Ohio University before he was drafted into the NBA and was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame last year.

Read More

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of Ohio basketball legend Brandon Hunter. Our thoughts are with Brandon's family at this time," the school's basketball team said in a statement.

Hunter briefly played for the Celtics in the 2003-2004 season, appearing in just 36 games. He then had 31 appearances for the Magic the following season.

"We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter," the team said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family."

Advertisement

The athlete then had a successful career playing basketball internationally in France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Latvia and Uruguay before returning to the United States in 2013 and starting a real estate and sports management company.

Tim O'Shea, his former coach, said in a statement Hunter leveraged his experiences playing for the NBA and abroad into becoming a successful agent -- helping place players on overseas teams.

"He was the best player I ever had the good fortune of coaching," O'Shea said. "We stayed in touch over the years, and I was incredibly proud of the husband, father, and citizen he became."

Hunter is survived by his wife, Mary, and three children.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Mike Williams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Williams catches a screen pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, in 2012. The wide receiver, who also played for the Buffalo Bills during a five-year NFL tenure, died September 12 when he was taken off life support after a construction accident. He was 36. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
NBA // 1 week ago
Breanna Stewart breaks Diana Taurasi's WNBA single-season scoring record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart poured in 40 points and totaled 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to its seventh-consecutive win, while breaking WNBA legend Diana Taurasi's single-season scoring record in the process.
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
NBA // 3 weeks ago
A'ja Wilson ties WNBA points record; Aces say she's 'just starting'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A'ja Wilson tied the WNBA's single-game scoring record with 53 points in a Las Vegas Aces victory over the Atlanta Dream, but her teammates say she is "just starting" to reach her prime.
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
NBA // 3 weeks ago
NBA fines James Harden $100K for comments about 76ers president
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined James Harden $100,000 after the veteran guard called Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar and said he wouldn't play for any team that employs the executive, the league announced.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
NBA // 3 weeks ago
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has shoes stolen from Las Vegas arena
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu asked for an alleged thief to return her "insoles," after her Sabrina 1 signature shoes were stolen between games at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
NBA // 1 month ago
Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to record $304 million contract
July 25 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics and forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a 5-year, $304 million extension -- the most lucrative contract in NBA history.
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
NBA // 1 month ago
LeBron James' son, Bronny, suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice
July 25 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice and was taken to the hospital, a family spokesperson said. He is in stable condition.
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
NBA // 1 month ago
WNBA star Candace Parker out indefinitely after foot surgery
July 25 (UPI) -- WNBA star Candace Parker underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely, the Las Vegas Aces announced.
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
NBA // 1 month ago
AS Monaco signs 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker
July 21 (UPI) -- AS Monaco signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker to a 1-year contract, the French basketball franchise announced Friday.
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
NBA // 2 months ago
Kyrie Irving signs deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA after split with Nike
July 12 (UPI) -- Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving partnered with Chinese sports brand ANTA for a new signature product line, the company announced Wednesday. The move comes seven months after his split with Nike.
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
NBA // 2 months ago
NBA approves flopping, challenge rule changes for 2023-24 season
July 12 (UPI) -- The NBA's board of governors approved two rule changes for the 2023-24 season, including a second coach's challenge and a flopping penalty, the league announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Joe Mixon, Breece Hall among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 2
Ex-Bucs, Bills WR Mike Williams dies at 36
Ex-Bucs, Bills WR Mike Williams dies at 36
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Hopkins, Williams among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Smith among 4 must-start QBs for Week 2
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Smith among 4 must-start QBs for Week 2
Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
Fantasy football: Purdy, Edwards, Nacua lead add/drops for Week 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement