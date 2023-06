Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (L) averaged 15 points per game last season. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 30 (UPI) -- Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings agreed to a 3-year, $53 million extension, keeping the forward with the team through 2025-26 campaign. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Sacramento Bee about the pact Thursday night. Barnes, 31, averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 82 starts last season.

The 11-year veteran entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft. Barnes won a championship with the Warriors in 2015 and joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2016.

The Mavericks traded Barnes to the Kings in 2019. Barnes averaged 14.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over his first 829 appearances in the NBA.