Joel Embiid gets All-NBA first-team nod, LeBron James extends record

May 11 (UPI) -- NBA MVP Joel Embiid received his first All-NBA first-team selection, the NBA announced. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum received the same honor as the Philadelphia 76ers' star. The league announced the 15 selections for the three All-League teams Wednesday night. Embiid received second-team honors four times over his previous six seasons. Advertisement

The 76ers center, named NBA MVP on May 2, averaged a career- and league-high 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in 66 starts this season.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, earned his fifth first-team selection. The Milwaukee Bucks star earned second-team selections in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season for the top-seeded Bucks.

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season for the Dallas Mavericks. The star point guard earned his fourth first-team All-NBA nod.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a career-high 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game en route to his first All-NBA first-team selection. The Oklahoma City Thunder star started 68 games this season.

Tatum averaged a career-best 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season for the Boston Celtics. The veteran forward earned his second-consecutive first-team selection. Tatum earned third-team honors in 2019-20.

Fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown earned All-NBA second-team honors. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers earned the other second-team selections.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Third Team: ▪️ De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings ▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers ▪️ Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers ▪️ Julius Randle, New York Knicks ▪️ Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/HLhSlCzszN— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James highlights the 2022-23 third-team All-NBA selections. James received his 19th selection for one of the three All-NBA teams, extending an NBA record.

Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan made the second-most All-NBA teams, with 15 selections apiece during their decorated basketball tenures.

James is a 13-time first-team selection. He is a three-time second-team selection and a three-time third-team selection.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings teammates De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis received the other four third-team roster spots for 2022-23.

