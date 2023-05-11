Trending
Advertisement
NBA
May 11, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Joel Embiid gets All-NBA first-team nod, LeBron James extends record

By Alex Butler
1/5
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who claimed NBA MVP honors earlier this month, is a first-time All-NBA first-team selection. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who claimed NBA MVP honors earlier this month, is a first-time All-NBA first-team selection. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- NBA MVP Joel Embiid received his first All-NBA first-team selection, the NBA announced. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum received the same honor as the Philadelphia 76ers' star.

The league announced the 15 selections for the three All-League teams Wednesday night. Embiid received second-team honors four times over his previous six seasons.

Advertisement

The 76ers center, named NBA MVP on May 2, averaged a career- and league-high 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in 66 starts this season.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, earned his fifth first-team selection. The Milwaukee Bucks star earned second-team selections in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season for the top-seeded Bucks.

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season for the Dallas Mavericks. The star point guard earned his fourth first-team All-NBA nod.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a career-high 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game en route to his first All-NBA first-team selection. The Oklahoma City Thunder star started 68 games this season.

Advertisement

Tatum averaged a career-best 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season for the Boston Celtics. The veteran forward earned his second-consecutive first-team selection. Tatum earned third-team honors in 2019-20.

RELATED Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead

Fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown earned All-NBA second-team honors. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers earned the other second-team selections.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James highlights the 2022-23 third-team All-NBA selections. James received his 19th selection for one of the three All-NBA teams, extending an NBA record.

Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan made the second-most All-NBA teams, with 15 selections apiece during their decorated basketball tenures.

James is a 13-time first-team selection. He is a three-time second-team selection and a three-time third-team selection.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings teammates De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis received the other four third-team roster spots for 2022-23.

Advertisement

LeBron James: a look back at the NBA's all-time leading scorer

LeBron James when he was a high school senior playing basketball at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio, on February 14, 2003. Photo by Tom Cammett/UPI | License Photo

Read More

NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions

Latest Headlines

NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
NBA // 3 hours ago
NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
May 11 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors each staved off elimination in their NBA playoff series, with respective wins over the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Each of those series now will be at least six games.
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
NBA // 1 day ago
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
May 10 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid totaled 33 points en route to a 114-103 win over the Boston Celtics, moving the Philadelphia 76ers within one victory of clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 2 days ago
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Lonny Walker IV came off the bench to score 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping to beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 and giving the Los Angeles Lakers a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Butler, Adebayo propel Miami Heat to 3-1 lead over New York Knicks
NBA // 2 days ago
Butler, Adebayo propel Miami Heat to 3-1 lead over New York Knicks
MIAMI, May 8 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 50 points and the Miami Heat dished out 28 assists to beat the New York Knicks, taking a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday in Miami.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
NBA // 3 days ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
May 8 (UPI) -- Nikola Jokic, who shoved Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the second quarter of a Denver Nuggets playoff loss, defended his actions and cited the NBA's responsibility to "protect" players from "fans" after the incident.
76ers' James Harden sparks 'do or die' Game 4 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 3 days ago
76ers' James Harden sparks 'do or die' Game 4 win vs. Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 42 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a dramatic win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
NBA // 4 days ago
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a short injury hiatus and Miami Heat defenders constantly agitated New York Knicks shooters in a dominant Game 3 victory in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Saturday in Miami.
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
NBA // 6 days ago
Warriors play with 'force,' even playoff series vs. Lakers
May 5 (UPI) -- Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers en route to 30 points and the Golden State Warriors increased their physicality to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and even their Western Conference semifinals playoff series 1-1.
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
NBA // 6 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
May 4 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons, including a 2021 championship campaign, the team announced.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
NBA // 1 week ago
Jaylen Brown, Celtics crush 76ers to tie NBA playoff series
May 4 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics bench supplied another 54 in a dominant Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, tying the Eastern Conference semifinals series 1-1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
NBA playoffs: Knicks force Game 6 vs. Heat; Warriors extend series vs. Lakers
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement